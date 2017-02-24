Don't Miss
Home / Arte / Film / Nominimet për çmimet Oscar në kategoritë kryesore

Nominimet për çmimet Oscar në kategoritë kryesore

February 24, 2017 0

Çmimet më prestigjioze amerikane për kinemanë, do të jepen më 26 shkurt në Hollivud. Më poshtë vijojnë nominimet në kategoritë kryesore të çmimeve Oscar:

– Filmi më i mirë –

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

– Regjisori më i mirë –

Denis Villeneuve – “Arrival”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

– Aktori më i mirë –

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

– Aktorja më e mirë –

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie” as Jackie Kennedy

Emma Stone – “La La Land” as Mia Dolan

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

– Aktori më i mirë në rolin e dytë –

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” as Juan

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

-Aktorja më e mirë në rolin e dytë –

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

– Filmi më i mirë i huaj –

“Land of Mine” (Danimarkë)

“A Man Called Ove” (Suedi)

“The Salesman” (Iran, bashkëprodhim francez)

“Tanna” (Australi)

“Toni Erdmann” (Gjermani)

– Filmi më i mirë i animuar –

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini ”

“The Red Turtle ”

“Zootopie”

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by 24 ore | Designed by 24 ore
%d bloggers like this: