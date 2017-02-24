Nominimet për çmimet Oscar në kategoritë kryesore

Çmimet më prestigjioze amerikane për kinemanë, do të jepen më 26 shkurt në Hollivud. Më poshtë vijojnë nominimet në kategoritë kryesore të çmimeve Oscar:
– Filmi më i mirë –
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
– Regjisori më i mirë –
Denis Villeneuve – “Arrival”
Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”
Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
– Aktori më i mirë –
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences”
– Aktorja më e mirë –
Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”
Ruth Negga – “Loving”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie” as Jackie Kennedy
Emma Stone – “La La Land” as Mia Dolan
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
– Aktori më i mirë në rolin e dytë –
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” as Juan
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”
-Aktorja më e mirë në rolin e dytë –
Viola Davis – “Fences”
Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
– Filmi më i mirë i huaj –
“Land of Mine” (Danimarkë)
“A Man Called Ove” (Suedi)
“The Salesman” (Iran, bashkëprodhim francez)
“Tanna” (Australi)
“Toni Erdmann” (Gjermani)
– Filmi më i mirë i animuar –
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini ”
“The Red Turtle ”
“Zootopie”