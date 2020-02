20 liderët më të paguar në botë

20. Édouard Philippe

• Title: Prime Minister of France

• Annual salary (in USD): $220,505.00

• GDP per capita: $40,145.94

19. Jimmy Morales

• Title: President of the Republic of Guatemala

• Annual salary (in USD): $227,099

• GDP per capita: $7,421.29

18. Leo Varadkar

• Title: Taoiseach

• Annual salary (in USD): $234,447

• GDP per capita: $66,548.10

17. Katrín Jakobsdóttir

• Title: Prime Minister of Iceland

• Annual salary (in USD): $242,619

• GDP per capita: $49,704.76

16. Stefan Löfven

• Title: Prime Minister of Sweden

• Annual salary (in USD): $244,615

• GDP per capita: $46,519.75

15. Lars Løkke Rasmussen

• Title: Prime Minister of Denmark

• Annual salary (in USD): $249,774

• GDP per capita: $46,329.81

14. Adrian Hasler

• Title: Prime Minister of the Principality of Liechtenstein

• Annual salary (in USD): $254,660

• GDP per capita: N/A

13. Charles Michel

• Title: Prime Minister of Belgium

• Annual salary (in USD): $262,964

• GDP per capita: $42,497.40

12. Justin Trudeau

• Title: Prime Minister of Canada

• Annual salary (in USD): $267,041

• GDP per capita: $44,134.80

11. Cyril Ramaphosa

• Title: President of the Republic of South Africa

• Annual salary (in USD): $273,470.00

• GDP per capita: $12,317.97

10. Xavier Bettel

• Title: Prime Minister of Luxembourg

• Annual salary (in USD): $278,035

• GDP per capita: $93,891.49

9. Sebastian Kurz

• Title: Chancellor of Austria

• Annual salary (in USD): $328,584

• GDP per capita: $45,478.96

8. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz

• Title: President of Mauritania

• Annual salary (in USD): $330,000

• GDP per capita: $3,655.37

7. Jacinda Ardern

• Title: Prime Minister of New Zealand

• Annual salary (in USD): $339,862

• GDP per capita: $35,244.99

6. Angela Merkel

• Title: Chancellor of Germany

• Annual salary (in USD): $369,727

• GDP per capita: $46,719.29

5. Scott Morrison

• Title: Prime Minister of Australia

• Annual salary (in USD): $378,415

• GDP per capita: $46,554.63

4. Donald Trump

• Title: President of the United States

• Annual salary (in USD): $400,000

• GDP per capita: $54,440.90

3. Ueli Maurer

• Title: President of the Swiss Confederation

• Annual salary (in USD): $482,958

• GDP per capita: $56,473.64

2. Carrie Lam

• Title: Chief Executive of Hong Kong

• Annual salary (in USD): $568,400

• GDP per capita: $57,081.14

1. Lee Hsien Loong

• Title: Prime Minister of Singapore

• Annual salary (in USD): $1,610,000

• GDP per capita: $86,810.78