Filmi “Parasite” nga Koreja e Jugut bën historinë duke fituar çmimin kryesor në Oscars 2020

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Aktorja më e mirë
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Aktori më i mirë
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Regjisori më i mirë
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Skenari i adaptuar
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Skenari origjinal
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Filmi i animuar – i shkrutër
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Filmi më i mirë i animuar
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Aktori më i mire në rol dytësor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Kënga më e mirë
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
Muzika më e mirë
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Filmi më i mirë i huaj
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Grimi dhe Flokët
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Efektet vizuele
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Editimi
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Kinematografia
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Miksimi i zërit
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Editimi i zërit
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Dokumentari i shkurtër
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Dokumentari më i mirë
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Dizajni i kostumit
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Dizajni iproduksionit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Filmi i shkurtër
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister