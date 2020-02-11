Don't Miss
Filmi “Parasite” nga Koreja e Jugut bën historinë duke fituar çmimin kryesor në Oscars 2020

February 11, 2020 0

Filmi nga Koreja e Jugut ka arritur të bëhet filmi i parë në gjuhë të huaj që fiton çmimin kryesor në ndarjen e çmimeve Oscars.
Akademia e Filmit në Amerikë ka vendosur që çmimin kryesor t’ia japë një filmi që nuk është në gjuhë angleze, duke bërë kështu historinë.
Filmi ‘Parasite’ i regjisorit Bong Joon-Ho ishte edhe favoriti i fansave në mbarë botën, e siç ndodh rrallëherë, shumica e çmimeve që janë ndarë janë pikërisht për ata që preferuan edhe shikuesit e thjeshtë të filmave dhe shumë kritikëve të filmit që nuk janë pjesë e Akademisë.
Renee Zellweger ka marrë çmimin për ‘aktoren më të mirë në rol kryesor’, ndërsa Joaquin Phoenix atë të ‘aktorit më të mirë në rol kryesor’ për rolin e tij në Joker.
Brad Pitt, gjithashtu, është bërë për herë të parë me Oscar si aktor, duke fituar për “rolin dytësor” për filmin Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Bong Joon-Ho fitoi edhe çmimin e rëndësishëm, atë të ‘Regjisorit më të mirë’ e po ashtu për ‘Skenarin më të mirë origjinal’.
‘Parasite’ ka marrë gjithsej 4 çmime, derisa filmi ‘1917’ i Sam Mendes ka dalë me 3 çmime. Drama për Luftën e Parë Botërore ka fituar kryesisht për anën teknike të realizimit.
“Po më duket sikur do të zgjohem dhe do të zbuloj se gjithçka është një ëndërr, Gjithçka po ndjej se është surreale”, ka thënë Bong në fjalimin e fitores.
Kjo është lista e plotë e çmimeve që janë ndarë mbrëmë në Dolby Theater në Los Angeles: /Gazeta Express/

Filmi më i mirë

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari

Aktorja më e mirë

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Aktori më i mirë

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Regjisori më i mirë

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Skenari i adaptuar

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Skenari origjinal

Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Filmi i animuar – i shkrutër

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Aktori më i mire në rol dytësor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Kënga më e mirë

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Muzika më e mirë

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Filmi më i mirë i huaj

France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory

Grimi dhe Flokët

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Efektet vizuele

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Editimi

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite

Kinematografia

Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Miksimi i zërit

Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Editimi i zërit

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Dokumentari i shkurtër

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Dokumentari më i mirë

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Dizajni i kostumit

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Dizajni iproduksionit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

Filmi i shkurtër

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

