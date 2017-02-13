Don't Miss
Filmi ‘Home’ triumfon në BAFTA

Filmi “Home”, i realizuar si bashkëprodhim mes Kosovës dhe Britanisë së Madhe, ka marrë çmimin për filmin më të mirë të shkurtër britanik, në ceremoninë e ndarjes së çmimeve “BAFTA” për vitin 2017.

Filmi ka fituar në kategorinë e filmit të shkurtër duke lënë pas filmat “Consumed”, “Mouth of Hell”, “Standby” dhe “The Party”.

“Home” bën fjalë për një familje që gjendet në situata të njëjta si refugjatët e vendeve të Lindjes. Filmi, xhirimet më të mëdha të të cilit janë bërë në Kosovë, flet për një familje që bëhet viktimë e zhvillimeve pa fajin e saj, për t’u gjendur në situata të ngjashme me refugjatët e vendeve të Lindjes.

Regjia vjen nga Daniel Mulloy, ndërsa pjesë e ekipit ishin aktorja Arta Dobroshi, Shpat Deda, Zaki Ramadani, Eroll Bilibani, Mrinë Godanci, Elmedina Morina, Sally Campbell, Davud Karbassioun, Andrés des Rochers etj.

Producenti i filmit, Shpat Deda është shprehur i ngazëllyer me këtë çmim.

“Pa tekst! Ky çmim po vjen #Home (Në shtëpi)!!! Urime të gjithëve të përfshirë në Kosovë dhe Britani të Madhe! #Bafta2017 #Britishshortfilm #Win”, ka shkruar Deda në Facebook.

Ndërkohë, urime të përzemërta për të gjithë ekipin realizues të filmit “Home”, ka bërë edhe presidenti i Kosovës, Thaçi.

“Urime të përzemërta të gjithë ekipit realizues të filmit “Home”, bashkëprodhim ky britaniko-kosovar, për marrjen e çmimit “Filmi më i mirë Britanik i Metrazhit të Shkurtër” në edicionin e 70-të jubilar të Akademisë prestigjioze Britanike të Filmit dhe të Arteve Televizive (BAFTA). Republika jonë e re po vazhdon të shënojë suksese në arenën ndërkombëtare. Dje, xhudistet tona u stolisën me medalje të artë dhe të bronztë në Paris, ndërkaq kineastët tanë sot morën të artën e tyre në Londër”, shkroi Thaçi.

Ja lista e plotë e fituesve të “Bafta”-s…

Outstanding British film

American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
FITUES: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
FITUES: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange
FITUES: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival
Jackie
FITUES: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
FITUES: Jackie
La La Land

Best sound

FITUES: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension
FITUES: A Love Story
Tough

Best British short film

Consumed
FITUES: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby

Best editing

Arrival
FITUES: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange
FITUES: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

FITUES: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
FITUES: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
FITUES: Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
FITUES: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory
FITUES: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
FITUES: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
FITUES: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
FITUES: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
FITUES: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival
Hell or High Water
FITUES: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
FITUES: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
FITUES: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
FITUES: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
FITUES: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks.

