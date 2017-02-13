Filmi ‘Home’ triumfon në BAFTA

Filmi “Home”, i realizuar si bashkëprodhim mes Kosovës dhe Britanisë së Madhe, ka marrë çmimin për filmin më të mirë të shkurtër britanik, në ceremoninë e ndarjes së çmimeve “BAFTA” për vitin 2017.
Filmi ka fituar në kategorinë e filmit të shkurtër duke lënë pas filmat “Consumed”, “Mouth of Hell”, “Standby” dhe “The Party”.
“Home” bën fjalë për një familje që gjendet në situata të njëjta si refugjatët e vendeve të Lindjes. Filmi, xhirimet më të mëdha të të cilit janë bërë në Kosovë, flet për një familje që bëhet viktimë e zhvillimeve pa fajin e saj, për t’u gjendur në situata të ngjashme me refugjatët e vendeve të Lindjes.
Regjia vjen nga Daniel Mulloy, ndërsa pjesë e ekipit ishin aktorja Arta Dobroshi, Shpat Deda, Zaki Ramadani, Eroll Bilibani, Mrinë Godanci, Elmedina Morina, Sally Campbell, Davud Karbassioun, Andrés des Rochers etj.
Producenti i filmit, Shpat Deda është shprehur i ngazëllyer me këtë çmim.
“Pa tekst! Ky çmim po vjen #Home (Në shtëpi)!!! Urime të gjithëve të përfshirë në Kosovë dhe Britani të Madhe! #Bafta2017 #Britishshortfilm #Win”, ka shkruar Deda në Facebook.
Ndërkohë, urime të përzemërta për të gjithë ekipin realizues të filmit “Home”, ka bërë edhe presidenti i Kosovës, Thaçi.
“Urime të përzemërta të gjithë ekipit realizues të filmit “Home”, bashkëprodhim ky britaniko-kosovar, për marrjen e çmimit “Filmi më i mirë Britanik i Metrazhit të Shkurtër” në edicionin e 70-të jubilar të Akademisë prestigjioze Britanike të Filmit dhe të Arteve Televizive (BAFTA). Republika jonë e re po vazhdon të shënojë suksese në arenën ndërkombëtare. Dje, xhudistet tona u stolisën me medalje të artë dhe të bronztë në Paris, ndërkaq kineastët tanë sot morën të artën e tyre në Londër”, shkroi Thaçi.
Ja lista e plotë e fituesve të “Bafta”-s…
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
FITUES: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
EE Rising Star award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
FITUES: Tom Holland
Best make up & hair
Doctor Strange
FITUES: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best original music
Arrival
Jackie
FITUES: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best costume design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
FITUES: Jackie
La La Land
Best sound
FITUES: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British short animation
The Alan Dimension
FITUES: A Love Story
Tough
Best British short film
Consumed
FITUES: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best editing
Arrival
FITUES: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best production design
Doctor Strange
FITUES: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
FITUES: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
FITUES: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
FITUES: Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
FITUES: Viola Davis (Fences)
Best animated film
Finding Dory
FITUES: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Best special visual effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
FITUES: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
FITUES: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Best supporting actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
FITUES: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Curzon Cinemas
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
FITUES: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
FITUES: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best actor
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
FITUES: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
FITUES: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Best actress
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
FITUES: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Best film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
FITUES: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Bafta fellowship
Mel Brooks.