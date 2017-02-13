Filmi ‘Home’ triumfon në BAFTA

Filmi “Home”, i realizuar si bashkëprodhim mes Kosovës dhe Britanisë së Madhe, ka marrë çmimin për filmin më të mirë të shkurtër britanik, në ceremoninë e ndarjes së çmimeve “BAFTA” për vitin 2017.

“Home” bën fjalë për një familje që gjendet në situata të njëjta si refugjatët e vendeve të Lindjes. Filmi, xhirimet më të mëdha të të cilit janë bërë në Kosovë, flet për një familje që bëhet viktimë e zhvillimeve pa fajin e saj, për t’u gjendur në situata të ngjashme me refugjatët e vendeve të Lindjes.

Regjia vjen nga Daniel Mulloy, ndërsa pjesë e ekipit ishin aktorja Arta Dobroshi, Shpat Deda, Zaki Ramadani, Eroll Bilibani, Mrinë Godanci, Elmedina Morina, Sally Campbell, Davud Karbassioun, Andrés des Rochers etj.

Producenti i filmit, Shpat Deda është shprehur i ngazëllyer me këtë çmim.

“Pa tekst! Ky çmim po vjen #Home (Në shtëpi)!!! Urime të gjithëve të përfshirë në Kosovë dhe Britani të Madhe! #Bafta2017 #Britishshortfilm #Win”, ka shkruar Deda në Facebook.

Ndërkohë, urime të përzemërta për të gjithë ekipin realizues të filmit “Home”, ka bërë edhe presidenti i Kosovës, Thaçi.

“Urime të përzemërta të gjithë ekipit realizues të filmit “Home”, bashkëprodhim ky britaniko-kosovar, për marrjen e çmimit “Filmi më i mirë Britanik i Metrazhit të Shkurtër” në edicionin e 70-të jubilar të Akademisë prestigjioze Britanike të Filmit dhe të Arteve Televizive (BAFTA). Republika jonë e re po vazhdon të shënojë suksese në arenën ndërkombëtare. Dje, xhudistet tona u stolisën me medalje të artë dhe të bronztë në Paris, ndërkaq kineastët tanë sot morën të artën e tyre në Londër”, shkroi Thaçi.

Ja lista e plotë e fituesve të “Bafta”-s…

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FITUES: I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

FITUES: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange

FITUES: Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival

Jackie

FITUES: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

FITUES: Jackie

La La Land

Best sound

FITUES: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension

FITUES: A Love Story

Tough

Best British short film

Consumed

FITUES: Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

Best editing

Arrival

FITUES: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange

FITUES: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

FITUES: 13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

FITUES: Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

FITUES: Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

FITUES: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory

FITUES: Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FITUES: The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

FITUES: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

FITUES: Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

FITUES: Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

FITUES: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

FITUES: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

FITUES: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

FITUES: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

FITUES: La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks.