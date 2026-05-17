Girls from different communities gathered in Obiliq for a friendly rugby competition as part of Europe Day celebrations

Europe Day celebrations, which are being held throughout the month of May, continued on Saturday in the municipality of Obiliq with a sports activity that brought together girls from different communities across Kosovo.

As part of the program organized by the European Union in Kosovo, in partnership with Revolution Rugby, a friendly rugby competition was held between the Plemetina Diamonds and Klina Valkyries teams, which was won by the latter.

Revolution Rugby founder Bronwyn Jones said the tournament was “very exceptional” and that the winner was determined by just a narrow margin.

“It was a very good tournament. The match was decided by only a small margin and Klina Valkyries won. We had a great time, and the girls had a great time too. They had the opportunity to go out on the field and play,” she said.

Jones emphasized that the value of the activity was not only in the game, but also in bringing girls from different communities together through sports.

“We had teams from Albanian-speaking and Serbian-speaking areas playing together to celebrate Europe. There were also girls from the Roma, Ashkali, Albanian and Serbian communities together to celebrate Europe and the idea that it represents, which is the rapprochement of cultures,” said Jones.

In addition to the competition on the field, the activity also became an opportunity to create new friendships and strengthen communication between participants.

Players from communities in Kosovo expressed their happiness about the game and the opportunity to meet their peers.

“Today we are gathered here in honor of Europe Day. Today we played a sport a little different from other sports, which is rugby,” said Xheneta Abazaj.

“I really enjoyed today’s activities, where we met new friends and we all played in a sporting atmosphere. Everything was very good. At the end, we all received medals and a gift, and we also received t-shirts. That’s all,” said Bahtija Kurteshi.

The event conveyed a broader message about the role of sport as a force that creates connections between people and brings communities closer together.

By promoting inclusiveness, teamwork and unifying values, the European Union continues to support activities that contribute to the development of youth in Kosovo.