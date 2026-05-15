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15 May 2026
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“Delayed reaction of the prosecution”, Kurti: Let’s see what punishment those who throw glass and bleed the deputy ministers will receive

· 2 min lexim

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti has commented on the physical attack that occurred on Thursday in a cafe in the center of Skenderaj, where the Deputy Minister of Finance and the head of the Vetëvendosje Movement branch in Skenderaj, Hysni Mehani, was injured.

Kurti stated that in the Republic of Kosovo there cannot be individuals or groups that challenge the state and the law.

“In the Republic of Kosovo, there can be no individual or group that successfully challenges the state, because the state is the entirety of the law,” Kurti said.

He emphasized that there is sufficient evidence at the venue where the incident occurred to solve the case, including security cameras and eyewitnesses.

“The just law of the Republic brings us together as a society and not as it once divided us. In the bar in Skenderaj, where the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Finance, also the head of the LVV branch in Skenderaj, Hysni Mehani, was beaten and left bleeding, there are cameras and there are many witnesses,” he declared.

However, Kurti raised concerns about the reaction of law enforcement and justice institutions, describing the intervention of the Police and Prosecution as delayed.

“I heard that two people have been arrested, but in my opinion the reaction of the police and the prosecution was delayed. I don’t know what happened later in the hours after midnight, but I know that the reaction should have been much faster,” Kurti said.

He compared the case to the sentences that, according to him, have been previously imposed on LVV activists for posts on social networks.

“You know that LVV activists have been sentenced to one and a half years in prison for Facebook statuses. Let’s see now what punishment the Prosecution will seek for those who take the glass and bleed the deputy minister and what punishment the judiciary will give,” Kurti declared. /Telegrafi/

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