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15 May 2026
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Mira Murati testifies in Musk-Altman trial: Sam created chaos at OpenAI Ndalohet shoferi që aksidentoi një çiklist 13-vjeçar në Shkup Samiti Maqedonia 2025: Njohuritë globale dhe inovacionet duhet të shfrytëzohen për prioritetet lokale “Reagim i vonuar i prokurorisë”, Kurti: Të shohim se çfarë dënimi do të marrin ata që gjuajnë me gotë dhe përgjakin zëvendësministra “Delayed reaction of the prosecution”, Kurti: Let’s see what punishment those who throw glass and bleed the deputy ministers will receive
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Mira Murati testifies in Musk-Altman trial: Sam created chaos at OpenAI

· 2 min lexim

The much-discussed lawsuit between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has revealed new behind-the-scenes details about how OpenAI was developed, as the case entered its third phase this week.

According to Reuters , Musk’s lawyers have presented various evidence, including private messages, emails and testimonies from former company officials, in order to portray Altman as an unstable and uncertain leader in decision-making.

One of the key pieces of evidence was a video of Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer at OpenAI, who left in 2024. She stated in court that Altman had created “chaos” within the company and used a contradictory communication style.

According to Murati, Altman often “said one thing to one person and the complete opposite to another,” which she said caused constant uncertainty and tension in the company’s management.

The court also reviewed messages from 2023, when Altman was temporarily removed from the CEO position. In communications with Murat, he asked for information about the board’s decision, while she replied that the situation was “very bad.”

Similar accusations have been made by other former board members. Helen Toner has spoken of a “disturbing pattern of dishonesty,” while Natasha McCauley has said Altman has caused “repeated crises” within OpenAI.

The company’s co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, was also heard in the process, expressing concerns about Altman’s leadership style and his transparency.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman has denied all of Elon Musk’s allegations and is expected to testify in the coming days. The lawsuit is related to Musk’s claims that OpenAI has strayed from its original non-profit mission and has become a for-profit entity. /Telegraph/

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