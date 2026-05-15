After the physical attack in Skenderaj, Hysni Mehani is released from Mitrovica Hospital

After medical treatment at the Mitrovica General Hospital, the president of the LVV branch, Hysni Mehani, has been released home.

The news for the Telegraph was confirmed by the media office of the Mitrovica General Hospital.

“Mitrovica Hospital confirms that after monitoring he has been released home,” their response states briefly.

Otherwise, on Thursday, a physical attack occurred in a cafe in the center of Skenderaj, resulting in the chairman of the LVV branch, Hysni Mehani, receiving physical injuries.

In connection with this case, two people have been detained for 48 hours on suspicion of physically attacking the head of the Vetëvendosje Movement branch in Skenderaj, Hysni Mehani.

According to the Prosecution’s announcement, the suspects with the initials EL and BN have been detained for 48 hours, under suspicion of committing the criminal offense of “Light bodily injury”.

“Five (5) witnesses were interviewed in the capacity of victims HM and BZ, as well as two (2) suspects with the initials EL and BN, who, by decision of the prosecutor, were taken into custody for forty-eight (48) hours, on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of “Light bodily injury”, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, regarding Sami Lushtaku, the Prosecution has said that he has not yet responded to the invitation for an interview.

Apart from Lushtaku, no other suspect with the initials KH has appeared at the Prosecution Office, the Prosecution Office has announced. /Telegraph/