Tiranë 27°C · Pjesërisht vranët 25 May 2026
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25 May 2026
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Kosova

In addition to the chairman, AAK also changes its name

· 1 min lexim

During the proceedings of the 10th Electoral Assembly of the AAK, after the conclusion of the solemn part, the delegates voted for the election of the new party leader, Ardian Gjini, where out of 461 delegates, 453 voted for, 2 against, 1 abstained and 5 votes were invalid.

Following this, the Assembly delegates approved statutory changes, including changing the party’s name from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo to “Aleanca”, the election of the Honorary Chairman, Ramush Haradinaj, as well as the Honorary Council.

The General Council was also elected, consisting of 106 members. The composition of the General Council will also include the new Presidency after its constitution, as well as 3 representatives from the diaspora who received the most votes in the Assembly.

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