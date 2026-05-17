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5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition will be produced in Gjakova, Macedonia: Historic step for security

· 1 min lexim

Acting Minister of Defense, Ejup Maqedonci, has announced that together with Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, they visited today the construction site in Jahoc, Gjakova, where work has begun on the construction of the first industrial ammunition complex in Kosovo.

According to Maqedonci, the complex is being built on an area of 19 hectares, within about 140 hectares allocated by the Kosovo Government for the defense industry in Gjakova, and is expected to be the first factory of this nature with “Made in Kosovo” production.

He announced that, in parallel with the works in Kosovo, the production of production machinery, laboratories and other technical equipment is nearing completion in Turkey.

Meanwhile, “soon” personnel will depart for specialization from MKE in Turkey, before the start of 100 percent local production.

The Macedonian stressed that 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm caliber ammunition will be produced in Kosovo, describing this project as a “historic step” towards strengthening the defense industry and increasing state security capacities.

At the end of his response, he emphasized that Kosovo is building strategic capacities and moving forward.

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