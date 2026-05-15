Hamza does not mention the physical attack, calls on Kurti to stop hate propaganda for party scenarios

The leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), Bedri Hamza, has called on the acting Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, to stop propaganda, hatred and misuse of the state for his party’s agenda.

Hamza, through a post on the social network Facebook, wrote: “Last night we saw not-so-good scenes, where the Kosovo Police, by order of the Government, sent special units to Drenica with a background of pressure and demonstration of force. I order the acting Prime Minister to stop the propaganda, to stop the hatred and, above all, to immediately stop the provocations and misuse of the state for his own party scenarios.”

Hamza further wrote that Kurti cannot prevent voters from abandoning him with dangerous, divisive scenarios.

“Stop, Albin. I ask PDK voters and all citizens to remain calm and focus on June 7th. There we will give our answer to the politics of division with our votes,” Hamza wrote on Facebook. /Telegrafi/