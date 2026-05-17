Political parties’ polarizing language on the eve of the campaign is criticized

The polarizing language of political parties and the hardening of rhetoric are being criticized by university professors. They believe that candidates for the June 7 snap elections should focus on electoral programs and not on dividing citizens.

Due to differing beliefs, members of political parties often attack each other verbally.

But, just two days ago, they culminated in a physical attack in Skenderaj.

The victim was the head of the Vetëvendosje Movement branch in this municipality, Hysni Mehani, who accuses the mayor of the municipality, Sami Lushtaku from PDK, and his people of the attack.

Not only in this municipality, such polarizing language between parties is almost always used before and during the election campaign.

Such an approach, according to Abit Hoxha, assistant professor of media and conflict at Adger University in Norway, should be unacceptable.

“Language used by political opponents to denigrate other political opponents should be unacceptable in Kosovo. This causes problems among citizens, increases polarization, and creates baseless stories that can lead to various conflicts,” said Abit Hoxha, Assistant Professor of Media and Conflict.

Hoxha believes that this approach only helps politicians deepen polarization in society.

“This approach of using inappropriate language can help politicians to some extent, but in general it does not help them collect votes as much as it helps them polarize and mobilize people who are on the margins, that is, who are not part of public discussions,” said Abit Hoxha, assistant professor of Media and Conflict.

And, university professor Ferid Selimi said that parties and candidates should focus on the programs they offer.

“Regardless of the so-called war that parties or coalitions wage in the pre-election campaign, they should first come before their electorate and reveal their programs, development programs, because the electorate, the population, is interested in what will be done in the next four years,” said Ferid Selimi, a university professor.

During the elections of December 28, 2025, the Complaints and Appeals Panel received 28 complaints from political parties and the total value of fines imposed amounted to 162 thousand euros.

Among the complaints there are also cases of the use of inappropriate language.