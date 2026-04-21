The Dress Trend Fashion People Still Can’t Quit

Discover 8 ways to style a lace-trim dress for spring 2026, from dress-over-pants looks and oversized shirts to cardigans, blazers, and kitten heels.

Boudoir-inspired pieces have always had a way of softening an outfit. Velvet smoking slippers, hammered silk camisoles, and liquid-like pajama sets bring a sense of elegance that, despite the cliché, still feels effortless. While some of these pieces can be tricky to work into an everyday wardrobe, one stands out as especially easy to justify: the lace-trim dress.

If you’ll recall, this look has been quietly building momentum since Céline’s Phoebe Philo era, when for the house’s Spring 2016 collection the designer sent models down the runway in black-and-white lace-trim dresses and tank tops. More recently, the trend has reappeared at labels like Simone Rocha and Rohé, often with unexpected lace placement or fresher color combinations. Then there are Chemena Kamali’s covetable lace-trim gowns for Chloé, which would make an especially beautiful choice for a spring or summer wedding guest look.

For spring, consider adding a delicate panel of lace to your wardrobe. The texture is inherently romantic, but the beauty of a lace-trim dress lies in its versatility. You can ground it with pared-back pieces, like a crisp poplin shirt layered overtop, or lean into the sultrier side with strappy sandals and gleaming jewelry. Ahead, eight outfits that prove just how versatile the lace-trim dress can be.

While a black-and-white combination will always evoke a Philo sensibility, a colorful lace-trim dress deserves a place in your wardrobe, too. Lean into spring’s cheerier palettes with a baby blue slip, a green cardigan, and a rainbow-hued necklace.

Despite its reputation as a niche fashion move, wearing a dress over pants is surprisingly easy when you’re working with a lightweight lace-trim slip. The contrast between the boudoir-inspired dress and wide-leg cargo pants feels especially fresh, particularly with simple thong sandals.

One of the easiest ways to test-drive a new trend is to style it with the pieces you already wear on repeat. A pink lace-trim dress may feel like a statement, but layer it under an oversized white shirt and add some neutral accessories, and it instantly feels more grounded.

For dinner dates and cocktail parties, it doesn’t take much to make a lace-trim dress feel dressed up. The simplicity of the silhouette does most of the work—just add a pair of low heels, perhaps a ’90s-inspired mule, and simple jewelry.

If you love the idea of lace but want something a little less overt, layer a simple tee over a lace-trim slip dress and finish with capris. Paired with point shoe-inspired ballet flats, the result feels especially current.

For an outfit with a relaxed, weekend feel, style a printed lace-trim mini with an eyelet head scarf and a denim jacket. A pair of Maison Margiela Tabi Slingbacks adds just the right amount of contrast.

Lean into the ’90s references that continue to shape street style of late with a look built around the decade’s essentials: a slip dress, cardigan, strappy sandals, and silver jewelry. It’s simple, understated, and always works.

For occasions that call for something slightly dressier, pair a lace-trim dress with an oversized blazer. The combination feels balanced and polished, especially with low heels and understated jewelry.

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