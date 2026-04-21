Inside “Dior: Crafting Fashion,” an Exhibition About How Couture Gets Made

With nearly 100 haute couture pieces on view at SCAD FASH, “Dior: Crafting Fashion” shifts the focus from runway spectacle to the behind-the-scenes process that makes it possible.

Fashion exhibitions often focus on displays of fantasy–the inspiration behind a collection, the intention behind a garment, or the message expressed through a single look. “Dior: Crafting Fashion,” at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, is centered on how that fantasy is actually made. This exhibition marks the first for Dior in the Southeastern United States and showcases nearly 100 haute couture creations. But its distinction lies in its attention to the process: the muslin mockups, sketches, and mood boards that inform the finished garments. In tracing Monsieur Christian Dior’s work and that of his successors—Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and now Jonathan Anderson—the exhibition shows how Dior’s mythos has been built as much in the atelier as on the runway.

That emphasis makes sense at an educational institution known for its fashion school, but it also feels apt for Dior’s latest chapter. After debuting his haute couture collection for the house in January, Anderson presented it publicly at the Musée Rodin in Paris. “For Jonathan Anderson, there’s this idea that couture needs to be made visible,” Hélène Starkman, cultural projects director and exhibitions curator for Dior, tells Harper’s Bazaar. “To make the clothes and the craftsmanship visible to an audience as wide as possible.”

That idea runs through the seven thematic sections of the exhibition. The most revealing is the Atelier room, where prototypes in white cotton muslin—from Galliano’s, Grazia Chiuri’s, and Simons’s eras—are marked up with notes for pattern changes, embroidery placement, and fabric testing. Elsewhere, the galleries explore artistic inspirations, memorable runway moments, and accessories, building a picture of Dior as both a heritage house and a brand that continues to make waves today.

Mr. Dior is a fitting starting point for that story. Before fashion, he dreamed of becoming an architect and began his career in art and illustration, interests that informed his work throughout his decade at the house. “Dior was only at the helm of the house for 10 years, but it was 10 years of pure creation,” says Starkman. “If you look at the collections, there are so many different influences, so many different inspirations—dresses with names of painters, architects, composers, different cities.” The designers who followed were equally expansive in their interests, drawing from art history, decorative arts, industrial design, and contemporary culture. The show maps those individual artistic worlds and shows how each designer reshaped the brand while staying true to its codes.

The opening room sets that scene. It begins with Dior’s iconic Bar Suit and a red velvet look named after Christian Bérard, the artist and friend of the couturier, whose sketches for the house are also on display. From there, the room traces a continuity of artistic reference across decades: a Jackson Pollock-inspired black-and-white splatter gown from Bohan; a blue floral strapless gown from Ferré’s Paul Cézanne collection; an acid-green Simons frock printed with Sterling Ruby shadows that evoke sprayed paint; and a white-and-gray Grazia Chiuri ballgown that nods to Lee Miller. One of Anderson’s four gowns in the exhibition appears here as well: an hourglass black dress whose shape was drawn from Magdalene Odundo’s ceramic vessels.

As expected from a Dior exhibit, florals, a huge source of inspiration for the founding designer and a foundational motif for the brand, get their due in “Dior Gardens.” “Flowers and the garden are the theme that designers try to emulate [the most],” says Starkman. “It’s the origin. It’s Christian Dior.” Alongside floral dresses spanning multiple tenures, including a never-before-displayed sunflower yellow Saint Laurent look from 1959, the vignette-style shelves make room for bloom-adorned objects that fashion shows often eclipse: a Grazia Chiuri lace-and-mesh fan, pink Bohan evening pumps studded with rhinestones, Simons’s leather gloves, and, importantly to Dior’s legacy, hats by Stephen Jones. “The heritage of Dior is hat-making,” the milliner, who was involved in the installation of the pieces, tells Harper’s Bazaar. “Christian Dior was a hat designer before he was a fashion designer.”

The exhibition’s “Head To Toe” section highlights another of Dior’s earliest ambitions. “He wanted the Dior woman to be able to come into the store and come out in Dior head to toe,” says Starkman of the designer, who launched the house’s first scent, Miss Dior, alongside his debut collection. “He was such a clever marketing person.”

In keeping with that idea (and couture tradition), full looks are displayed in shadow boxes in a later space. Galliano’s long-running collaboration with Jones features prominently here. Among the highlights are a never-before-displayed gilded Horus headpiece (shown beside a ruffled turquoise cape and silk gold skirt) from the Egypt-inspired Spring 2004 collection, and the surreal crab-claw hat (paired with a coral-embroidered jacket, skirt, and shoes) from Fall 2006.

One of the brand’s most recognizable accessories, the Lady Dior bag, gets its own room. To highlight the artistic collaborations that have long fueled the house, the bag’s cannage pattern and top-handle silhouette appear reimagined by 30 contemporary artists, from Judy Chicago to Mickalene Thomas and Atlanta-based Patrick Eugène. Concluding the section is the Galliano-designed dress worn by Princess Diana, whose association with the bag helped cement its name and popularity.

Pieces from Dior’s most notable runway presentations and celebrity appearances end the exhibition with a spectacle: Galliano’s Rembrandt-like finale gown from the Flemish painting-inspired Spring 2009 show, a gothic black dress with a skull-trimmed hem from his French Revolution–inflected 2006 collection, Simons’s double-sided evening gown from his debut, and Dior’s own point d’esprit tulle dress from the house’s first collection. Opposite them are some of Grazia Chiuri’s red-carpet showstoppers, worn by Elle Fanning, Demi Moore, and Natalie Portman, alongside Anderson’s looks seen on Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer Lawrence.

From the founding vision of Christian Dior to the sharply distinct voices of his successors, the exhibition posits that the house’s enduring identity has been shaped through continuity and collective labor. “[Fashion] is a lot of people coming together to make something happen. And it’s a lot of different crafts,” says Starkman. What “Dior: Crafting Fashion” then does best is demystify couture without diminishing its allure, showing that the magic of Dior lies not only in the finished image, but in the behind-the-scenes work that makes it all possible.

“Dior: Crafting Fashion” runs from April 16 to August 23 at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta.