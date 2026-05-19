CEC publishes lists of 902 certified candidates for deputies

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that following the completion of the certification process, the lists of candidates for deputies certified to participate in the early elections for the Assembly of Kosovo, which will be held on June 7, have been published.

“These lists may contain technical omissions that will be corrected. If any candidate or political entity notices an error, they may request its correction through their authorized representative, at the email: zyra.kqz@kqz-ks.org ,” the CEC said in a statement.

The list of candidates for MPs can be found HERE .

At the meeting held on May 16, the CEC certified 902 candidates for deputies of 21 political entities for participation in the early elections for the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, which will be held on June 7, 2026.

The certified candidates represent 17 political parties, 3 coalitions and 1 independent candidate. Of this total number of candidates, 593 are men and 309 are women.