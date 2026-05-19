Was Uran Ismaili the key factor in Fatmir Limaj not being accepted on the list? – PDK Deputy Leader Answers

PDK Vice President, Uran Ismaili, has stated that the president of the Social Democratic Initiative, Fatmir Limaj, would find it easier to become part of the PDK list if the unification process were to start “from the ground up.”

Ismaili said on Debat Plus that a large PDK-AAK-Nisma coalition known as the PAN coalition had damaged PDK the most.

“Fatmir’s statements were cautious. The coalition did not happen because we were preparing for elections,” he said.

According to the PDK vice-chairman, communication between the parties can also occur after the elections.

He emphasized that creating a PDK-NISMA synergy in the last days before the submission of the lists would be difficult and would produce problems within the branches.

“It is difficult to create synergy 5-6 days before the submission of the lists, as problems arise with the Malisheva or Prizren branch. Instead of dealing with the campaign, we should have dealt with extinguishing the fires within the branches,” Ismaili declared. /Telegraph/

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