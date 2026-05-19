☁️
Tiranë 13°C · Vranët 19 May 2026
S&P 500 7,403 ▼0.07%
DOW 49,686 ▲0.32%
NASDAQ 26,091 ▼0.51%
NAFTA 102.43 ▼1.87%
ARI 4,575 ▲0.38%
💱 VALUTAT
EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980 EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980
₿ CRYPTO
BTC $77,100 ▼ -1.28% ETH $2,136 ▼ -2.2% XRP $1.3937 ▼ -1.5% SOL $85.6000 ▼ -0.89%
S&P 500 7,403 ▼0.07 % DOW 49,686 ▲0.32 % NASDAQ 26,091 ▼0.51 % NAFTA 102.43 ▼1.87 % ARI 4,575 ▲0.38 % S&P 500 7,403 ▼0.07 % DOW 49,686 ▲0.32 % NASDAQ 26,091 ▼0.51 % NAFTA 102.43 ▼1.87 % ARI 4,575 ▲0.38 %
EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980 EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980
19 May 2026
Breaking
A ishte Uran Ismaili faktori kyç që nuk u pranua Fatmir Limaj në listë?- Përgjigjet nënkryetari i PDK-së CEC publishes lists of 902 certified candidates for deputies Thaçi’s lawyer criticizes Special: No defense complaint has been accepted in 5 and a half years Was Uran Ismaili the key factor in Fatmir Limaj not being accepted on the list? – PDK Deputy Leader Answers “Tentoi ta godiste veturën time”, Lushtaku paralajmëron padi ndaj Kurtit: Po vazhdon me gënjeshtra e shpifje
Menu
Kosova

Was Uran Ismaili the key factor in Fatmir Limaj not being accepted on the list? – PDK Deputy Leader Answers

· 1 min lexim

PDK Vice President, Uran Ismaili, has stated that the president of the Social Democratic Initiative, Fatmir Limaj, would find it easier to become part of the PDK list if the unification process were to start “from the ground up.”

Ismaili said on Debat Plus that a large PDK-AAK-Nisma coalition known as the PAN coalition had damaged PDK the most.

“Fatmir’s statements were cautious. The coalition did not happen because we were preparing for elections,” he said.

According to the PDK vice-chairman, communication between the parties can also occur after the elections.

He emphasized that creating a PDK-NISMA synergy in the last days before the submission of the lists would be difficult and would produce problems within the branches.

“It is difficult to create synergy 5-6 days before the submission of the lists, as problems arise with the Malisheva or Prizren branch. Instead of dealing with the campaign, we should have dealt with extinguishing the fires within the branches,” Ismaili declared. /Telegraph/

– YouTube youtu.be

Komentet

Bëhu i pari që komenton!

Lini një Koment të Ri

Për t'u përgjigjur një komenti specifik, kliko butonin 💬 Përgjigju poshtë atij komenti.

🔒 Komenti juaj do të publikohet pas miratimit nga moderatori.

Lexo Gjithashtu

Reklamë