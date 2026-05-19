☁️
Tiranë 13°C · Vranët 19 May 2026
S&P 500 7,403 ▼0.07%
DOW 49,686 ▲0.32%
NASDAQ 26,091 ▼0.51%
NAFTA 102.43 ▼1.87%
ARI 4,575 ▲0.38%
💱 VALUTAT
EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980 EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980
₿ CRYPTO
BTC $77,100 ▼ -1.28% ETH $2,136 ▼ -2.2% XRP $1.3937 ▼ -1.5% SOL $85.6000 ▼ -0.89%
S&P 500 7,403 ▼0.07 % DOW 49,686 ▲0.32 % NASDAQ 26,091 ▼0.51 % NAFTA 102.43 ▼1.87 % ARI 4,575 ▲0.38 % S&P 500 7,403 ▼0.07 % DOW 49,686 ▲0.32 % NASDAQ 26,091 ▼0.51 % NAFTA 102.43 ▼1.87 % ARI 4,575 ▲0.38 %
EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980 EUR/USD 1.1620 EUR/GBP 0.8722 EUR/CHF 0.9146 EUR/ALL 95.5111 EUR/MKD 61.6945 EUR/RSD 117.4414 EUR/TRY 52.9328 EUR/JPY 184.48 EUR/CAD 1.5980
19 May 2026
Breaking
A ishte Uran Ismaili faktori kyç që nuk u pranua Fatmir Limaj në listë?- Përgjigjet nënkryetari i PDK-së CEC publishes lists of 902 certified candidates for deputies Thaçi’s lawyer criticizes Special: No defense complaint has been accepted in 5 and a half years Was Uran Ismaili the key factor in Fatmir Limaj not being accepted on the list? – PDK Deputy Leader Answers “Tentoi ta godiste veturën time”, Lushtaku paralajmëron padi ndaj Kurtit: Po vazhdon me gënjeshtra e shpifje
Menu
Kosova

Thaçi’s lawyer criticizes Special: No defense complaint has been accepted in 5 and a half years

· 1 min lexim

Luka Misetic, lawyer for former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, has sharply criticized the efficiency of the Court of Appeals that operates within the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Mishetić, through a post on the X platform, wrote that during the five and a half years that Thaçi has been held in detention, all appeals filed by the defense have been rejected.

According to him, the balance of complaints in the Thaçi case is “0 to 40” in favor of Speciale.

“For the sake of completeness regarding the effectiveness of appeals in the war crimes trial of Hashim Thaçi: The defense in this trial has already filed (and completed) 40 interlocutory appeals. The Appeals Panel has so far rejected all of them. That means 0 out of 40 over five and a half years,” he wrote.

Officially, the trial against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selim began on April 3, 2023, while the verdict is expected to be announced on July 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office has requested a prison sentence of 45 years for each of the accused, a request that has been strongly opposed by their defense. /Telegrafi/

Komentet

Bëhu i pari që komenton!

Lini një Koment të Ri

Për t'u përgjigjur një komenti specifik, kliko butonin 💬 Përgjigju poshtë atij komenti.

🔒 Komenti juaj do të publikohet pas miratimit nga moderatori.

Lexo Gjithashtu

Reklamë