Thaçi’s lawyer criticizes Special: No defense complaint has been accepted in 5 and a half years

Luka Misetic, lawyer for former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, has sharply criticized the efficiency of the Court of Appeals that operates within the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Mishetić, through a post on the X platform, wrote that during the five and a half years that Thaçi has been held in detention, all appeals filed by the defense have been rejected.

According to him, the balance of complaints in the Thaçi case is “0 to 40” in favor of Speciale.

“For the sake of completeness regarding the effectiveness of appeals in the war crimes trial of Hashim Thaçi: The defense in this trial has already filed (and completed) 40 interlocutory appeals. The Appeals Panel has so far rejected all of them. That means 0 out of 40 over five and a half years,” he wrote.

Officially, the trial against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selim began on April 3, 2023, while the verdict is expected to be announced on July 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office has requested a prison sentence of 45 years for each of the accused, a request that has been strongly opposed by their defense. /Telegrafi/